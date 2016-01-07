DAKAR Jan 7 A veteran jihadist called for a
return to sharia law in north Mali at a meeting attended by
hundreds of local residents, a video showed, pointing to
difficulties Western powers face in countering the influence of
extremists in the fragile region.
The 13-minute video was the first in a series entitled "From
the Depths of the Sahara" released by al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb's (AQIM) Al Andalus Media Productions, SITE Intelligence
Group said on Thursday.
It shows a man identified as Commander Talha al-Azawadi, a
former head of Timbuktu's Islamic police, which became notorious
among locals for banning music and stoning alleged adulterers to
death during a brief Islamist militant occupation in 2012.
While security experts have said Islamist extremists are
unlikely to recover their 2012 positions and re-establish sharia
law now that a U.N. peacekeeping force is in place, the video
points to support jihadists still enjoy in some communities.
"This is Azawad and, Allah willing, it will be Islamic, and
we will not give it up to the enemy," Talha al-Azawadi said at a
community gathering at Boujbeha, north of Timbuktu on an
unspecified date.
Azawad is the name used by some Arab and Tuareg locals to
describe Mali's north. Some rebel fighters drawn from those
populations were allied with jihadists during the occupation.
French forces drove Islamist fighters from major urban
centres in 2013, but the fighters remain active in the West
African country and have recently intensified their insurgency
and spread farther south, striking in the southern capital,
Bamako.
Former colonial power France continues to fight militants in
Mali and elsewhere in the desert band known as the Sahel with a
3,500-strong counterterrorism force called Barkhane.
French military spokesman Colonel Gilles Jaron said on
Thursday the force carried out 150 operations last year, with
the support of military partners from Mauritania, Mali, Niger,
Chad and Burkina Faso.
The video also purports to show Abu Baseer al-Bumbari, a
fighter identified as having been imprisoned in Mali and swapped
for French hostage Serge Lazarevic who was freed in 2014. That
could not immediately be independently confirmed.
