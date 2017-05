BAMAKO At least 12 soldiers died in an attack on Tuesday on an army base in central Mali, a deputy mayor and a security source told Reuters.

The assailants also wounded at least 27 people as they took control of the military base in Nampala, close to the Mauritanian border, said the deputy mayor of a nearby town, Ousmane Diallo, and a security source.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)