BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long
as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
"The land I've been cultivating my whole life is my
father's," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation while
meticulously watering a batch of shallots, careful not to waste
one drop from the hose.
"No woman in my village owns land – that's for men, it's
just the way it is."
In Malian society, men control access to land and decide
which parts, if any, women are allowed to farm.
That has become especially problematic for women as
increasingly erratic weather, including longer droughts, has
increased competition for land and harvests, experts say.
In some cases, crop losses on their own land have led men to
encroach on land traditionally farmed by women and even steal
women's crops, according to development workers in the area.
But an experiment in securing women's access to small plots
of land - and training them to grow crops in difficult climate
conditions - aims to change that.
Over the past year, community groups from 18 villages in
this region of central Mali have negotiated with private
landlords to set aside a share of their land for women to farm.
The agreements are then put down in writing and certified by
local authorities.
The initiative, led by International Relief and Development
(IRD), a charity, is part of the Building Resilience and
Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) programme,
funded by the UK Department for International Development.
Under the land agreements, community groups that rent the
land in turn lease it to women "for a small fee" said Sidi
Dicko, the regional coordinator for Groupe de Formation
Consultation et Etude, one of the effort's local partners.
In Bogossoni, for example, 147 women each now grow
vegetables on a 5 square-metre plot of land in exchange for a
monthly fee of 250 CFA francs (about $0.40) paid to the
community group.
The women sell two-thirds of their harvest at nearby
markets, and keep the rest to eat at home.
FIRST LAND, THEN A CROP
Simply having access to land is critical - but women also
need to know how to get reliable harvests from it despite
increasingly upredictable weather conditions, Dicko said.
In Bogossoni, as in many Malian villages, rising
temparatures and erratic rainfall have caused fields and soil to
dry up, making it difficult to grow much of anything.
"It gets hotter every day, and our crops don't always
survive," said Mounkoro, tying a bright blue piece of fabric on
her head to escape the searing 45 degree Celsius (113 degree
Farenheit) heat.
The worst part of such crop failures, she said is "not
having enough to feed my family".
But the project has helped her and other women buy
drought-resistant seeds, identify new pests and learn to dry
vegetables such as shallots so they can be stored for longer and
sold in the "lean season" – when prices for food are at their
highest.
"I now grow about 100kg of shallots per harvesting season,
instead of 30kg previously," Mounkoro said.
AVOIDING MISSTEPS
According to Virginie Le Masson, a research fellow at the
Overseas Development Institute, a British think tank, access to
land is key for women to build up resources and diversify their
sources of income, which can help them cope with bad weather.
Clear land rights can also help them hold on to what they
produce, she said.
"A common pitfall is men allowing women to farm land but
keeping the spoils for themselves," Le Masson said.
"In Chad, for example, I've seen women who had piles of
millet stored at home but weren't allowed to access it because
their husbands were away working seasonal jobs."
"Attempts to build women's resilience need to acknowledge
the social norms women are confronted with, if they are to be
successful," she added.
Fatoumata Gareka, the deputy project director at IRD,
believes that "putting women's right to use the land in writing
will make it more likely they can derive the benefits of their
own work."
Not all of the new land agreements are yet written down and
certified, she said, but the project is moving toward that goal.
The women's initiative, supported by technical agents
trained by U.N. Women, has gained credibility in the community's
eyes by working closely with village elders and local
authorities, she said.
But she cautioned against ignoring local customs.
"When it comes to land, modern law and customary law in Mali
are often at odds with each other," Gareka said. "So modern law
might say women are allowed to farm land, for example, but in
practice it remains the husband's or father's decision."
That makes facilitating women's access to land a delicate
enterprise, she said.
"When engaging with communities, we're careful not to say,
'We're giving women land' but 'We're securing land used by
women.'"
"Semantics are key here," she said. "One misstep could spark
a backlash against women and ruin months of progress."
KEEPING DAUGHTERS AT HOME
Women in the region say they hope that better prospects of
earning money at home will allow their daughters to stay in the
community instead of setting off for Bamako, the capital, in
search of a job, often as a maid.
Mati Magadji, from the nearby village of Kolondialan, has
not seen Hatoumata, her 14-year-old daughter, in three years.
She has been working as a housekeeper for distant relatives in
Bamako.
"There is nothing for her to do here," said Magadji, holding
a squirming child on her lap. "So we sent her to earn money to
put towards her dowry, as we start to look for a suitable
husband for her."
Most of the women in the village have sent their daughters
away, while their sons often choose to leave for seasonal jobs
abroad.
"Some come back to help during the rainy season but in the
dry months you won't find any youth here," Magadji said.
"If there was more work for them to do here – like more land
to farm – we would have no reason to send them away," she said,
sighing.
Mounkoro, whose six children are now all married and have
left the village, said she hopes to be able to continue farming
her plot of land – but she does not expect to ever own it.
"I've never asked the question (of ownership) but at least
I'm allowed to farm the land," she said. "And the men in our
village are happy because we bring back money to buy food and
send our children to school."
(Reporting by Zoe Tabary @zoetabary, editing by Laurie Goering.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, resilience and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org)