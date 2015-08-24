DUBLIN Aug 24 Irish life sciences investment
firm Malin completed its initial series of asset
purchases with two more investments on Monday and said director
and former Elan boss Kelly Martin would take over as chief
executive.
Malin was set up this year by executives from former Irish
drugmaker Elan and raised 330 million euros ($378 million) in
one of Europe's biggest biotechnology initial public offerings
(IPO) to invest in smaller, unlisted firms.
After spending the proceeds ahead of schedule, Malin said
CEO Adrian Howd, a former equity analyst with a doctorate in
molecular neuroscience, would assume the new role of Chief
Investment Officer to concentrate on the clinical progression of
the assets.
"Into the next phase, it's all about the assets. We stepped
back and looked at how we can help progress those assets," Malin
Chairman John Given, who will also take on some executive
functions, told Reuters.
"We have a world class scientist and analyst in Adrian who
is in a unique position to do that and we also have an
operational CEO effectively on the bench, Kelly Martin."
Martin, a former Merrill Lynch banker who took over at Elan
in the midst of an accounting scandal in 2003 before cleaning it
up and selling it to Perrigo for $8.6 billion a decade
later, will take over the day-to-day operations of the company.
Two sources told Reuters on Sunday that Martin was set to be
appointed to the role.
Malin made the announcement after detailing its final main
investments, including a minimum of $15 million, or up to $20
million depending on a number of factors, committed to North
Carolina-based Hatteras Venture Partners (HVP).
Malin said the deal would allow it to extend its network
without building out its own infrastructure by leveraging HVP's
expertise in early stage discovery science, medical device and
diagnostics.
It also committed up to $1 million in New York-based Jaan
Health, a privately held healthcare mobile technology company.
($1 = 0.8720 euros)
