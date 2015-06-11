DUBLIN, June 11 Private healthcare company
investor Malin, which floated in March, said on
Thursday it had acquired a 65 percent stake in fellow
Irish-based drug company Altan Pharma for 34.5 million euros
($39.03 million), its second investment in two days.
Malin, set up by a number of executives from Irish drugmaker
Elan to invest in smaller companies which have yet to list on
the stock market, raised 330 million euros in one of Europe's
biggest ever life science stock market debuts in March.
The Dublin-based company, which counts Woodford Investment
Management and insurer Aviva among its shareholders, will
enter the injectable drug market with Altan, which it said had
acquired a privately held group of Spanish injectable drug firms
for 87.5 million euros.
"Altan offers Malin significant exposure to the fast growing
injectable drug market which is also benefiting from the
increasing demand for generic drugs," Malin chairman John Given
said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Malin invested $35 million and committed a
further $10 million to U.S.-based Melinta Therapeutics, which is
developing novel treatments for bacterial infections, including
an antibiotic, delafloxacin, currently in Phase 3 development.
Prior to its initial public offering, Malin had committed
100 million euros to seven firms, from a U.S. disinfection
technology company to a pan-African distributor, with a further
130 million euros promised subject to contingent commitments
being met.
It plans to build out its pipeline to 10 or 12 companies,
providing them with the long-term capital it says venture
capital and private equity funds cannot guarantee, while also
becoming involved at board and management level.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
