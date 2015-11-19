GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, but on track for winning week
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
(Adds details, shares, background)
Nov 19 Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said it boosted an existing share repurchase program by $500 million.
The current buyback program has $200 million remaining, Mallinckrodt said, adding that the board also authorized the company to cut debt.
Mallinckrodt's stock has taken a hit in the last few weeks following criticism from short-seller Citron Research's Andrew Left.
Left, a big critic of Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's , has said Mallinckrodt is a "worse offender of the reimbursement system".
Mallinckrodt has denied the allegations that the company was misrepresenting clinical data about its largest-selling drug, Acthar, used mainly to treat infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis.
Up to Wednesday's close of $57.61, Mallinckrodt's shares have fallen 16 percent since Nov. 8, just before Left raised allegation against the company.
The stock was unchanged in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
LONDON, May 12 AstraZeneca's key immunotherapy drug durvalumab was shown to reduce the risk of stage III lung cancer worsening or causing death in a trial, the pharmaceutical company said on Friday.