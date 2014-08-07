UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 Specialty drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc reported a smaller quarterly loss and raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast, citing strong sales of its recently acquired pain drug Ofirmev.
Mallinckrodt reported a net loss of $24.1 million, or 41 cents per share, for the third quarter ended June 27, compared with $27.9 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.20 per share.
Revenue jumped 14.6 percent to $653.1 million.
The company said it expects full-year earnings of $4-$4.3 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion-$2.45 billion. It had earlier forecast 2014 earnings of $3.30-3.60 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion-$2.38 billion. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.