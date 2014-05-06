UPDATE 1-Paraguayan corn shipment headed for U.S. port -source
CHICAGO, April 19 A shipment of Paraguayan corn was due to arrive next month at the U.S. port of Wilmington, North Carolina, a U.S. grains trader said on Wednesday.
May 6 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan, to issue up to 148.4 million shares at no lower than 7.6 yuan ($1.22) per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dax98v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2455 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
CHICAGO, April 19 A shipment of Paraguayan corn was due to arrive next month at the U.S. port of Wilmington, North Carolina, a U.S. grains trader said on Wednesday.
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: