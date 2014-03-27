BRIEF-Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
March 27 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd
* Says government approves its share private placement plan
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment