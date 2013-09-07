NEW YORK, Sept 6 Malkin Holdings LLC said on
Friday it planned to pursue a public listing for the Empire
State Building after reviewing several bids to buy control of
the landmark New York skyscraper.
In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the
holding company said it had "received indications of interest to
purchase the fee and/or operating lease positions of the Empire
State Building, as well as one indication of interest to
purchase the fee and operating lease positions of One Grand
Central Place".
But after a review, the company decided it was in the best
interest of investors to proceed with the consolidation and
initial public offering.
The building and its investors are managed by Malkin
Holdings, which spearheaded a plan to roll the skyscraper, once
the world's tallest building, into a real estate investment
trust, called Empire State Realty Trust Inc, containing more
than 18 properties.
Malkin Holdings was advised by Lazard Freres & Co LLC.
A spokesman for Malkin declined to comment beyond the
filing.
Opened in 1931 during the Great Depression, the Empire State
Building is one of New York's leading tourist attractions -
known for its Art Deco tower and its colored light display at
night.