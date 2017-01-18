BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
WASHINGTON Jan 18 Mallinckrodt Plc, which bought Questcor Pharmaceuticals in 2014, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that Questcor broke antitrust law in pricing its multiple sclerosis drug H.P. Acthar Gel, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.