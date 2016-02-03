(Corrects Q1 Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate to $1.78 from $1.58 in fifth bullet)

Feb 2 Mallinckrodt Plc : * Reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results * Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.09 * Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations * Q1 sales $914.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $886.6 million * Q1 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says raises fiscal 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance * Raises FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $7.85 to $8.30 versus prior view of $7.70 to $8.20 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage