(Corrects Q1 Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate to $1.78 from
$1.58 in fifth bullet)
Feb 3 Mallinckrodt Plc :
* Reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.09
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $914.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $886.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says raises fiscal 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share
guidance
* Raises FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $7.85 to
$8.30 versus prior view of $7.70 to $8.20
