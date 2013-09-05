Sept 5 Specialty pharmaceutical company
Mallinckrodt Plc said its experimental painkiller
significantly reduced the intensity of pain in patients who had
undergone a surgical removal of bunions.
The drug, MNK-795, showed statistically significant
improvement in pain scores over 48 hours, compared to a placebo
in a late-stage trial.
MNK-795 would have to be taken only once a day unlike other
generic combinations in the market. It is also designed to
resist abuse.
"Mallinckrodt should be able to price it at a significant
premium to the generic due to the abuse resistance and the fact
that it's (dosed) once a day instead of twice a day," BMO
Capital Markets analyst David Maris said.
The drug is a combination of two older pain drugs
acetaminophen and oxycodone. The combination, already available
as generics in the market, is highly addictive and often abused
by snorting or by injecting into the muscles or veins.
Endo Pharmaceuticals' Percocet and Johnson &
Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Tylox are branded
versions of the drug.
Maris said MNK-795 sales could peak at $200 million by 2017.
Dublin-based Mallinckrodt, spun off from Covidien Plc
in July, said common side effects associated with the
drug included nausea, dizziness and headaches.
Shares of the company were up about 2 percent at $45.97 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.