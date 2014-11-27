German stocks - Factors to watch on April 25
FRANKFURT, April 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Malmbergs Elektriska Publ Ab
* Jan-Sep sales 420 million SEK (377)
* Jan-Sep pretax profit was 57 million SEK (45) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: