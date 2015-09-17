By Jonathan Schwarzberg
| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 US private equity borrowing of
US$47bn for the year to date is languishing at less than half of
the US$95bn of deals completed in 2014 as regulation and high
valuations bite despite the recent announcement of two large
leveraged loans backing the US$9.5bn buyouts of software company
Solera Holdings Inc and fashion department store Belk Inc.
The two deals take the forward calendar of US private
equity-linked deals waiting to launch to US$18bn, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Private equity borrowing has been hit as US regulators have
applied leveraged lending guidelines put in place in 2013 more
forcefully. The guidelines restrict the amount of debt that
private equity firms can borrow to 6.0 times debt to Ebitda and
also look at companies' ability to repay.
Lending to sponsors has also been curbed this year by high
valuations for target companies and toppy equity prices. Until
recently, that gave cash-rich strategic buyers the upper hand to
outbid private equity firms by using stock rather than debt to
help finance deals and finding synergies to cut costs after
acquisitions close.
"Buyers are saying the multiples are too crazy right now,"
said one lender who works with sponsors on a regular basis.
Private equity buyout loans look set to close 2015
substantially lower than 2014. Sponsor borrowing of US$47.2bn so
far this year is 35.7% lower than US$73.4bn in the first three
quarters of 2014.
Sponsor lending now accounts for only 10% of leveraged loan
volume of US$477.4bn compared to around 20-30% during the years
before the credit crisis, while leveraged corporate volume has
climbed as trade buyers triumphed.
This fall contrasts starkly with an overall jump in US M&A
lending, which has already eclipsed 2007's record by 17% and
totaled around US$1.4tn at the end of August, after strong
activity in the investment-grade market.
Although the drop in the US stock market in August could
help to improve private equity firms' hit rates and boost their
buying power as target companies become cheaper, lingering
questions around valuation are making would-be buyers cautious.
"Volatility is not a terrible thing for our business," a
senior banker said.
Sellers may have to make some concessions to clinch sales
and finally take profits but could be unwilling to do so yet
after seeing deals done recently at higher levels.
"Middle market multiples were around 10 times for two years
and tech multiples were at 14 times. People get used to those
numbers, and everyone has that one number in his head," the
lender said.
BELLWEATHER DEAL?
Only one private equity buyout loan of more than US$1bn
backing the secondary buyout of software company Ellucian has
been launched since the Labor Day holiday. The deal, which
consists of a US$1.46bn seven-year term loan and a US$150m
five-year revolving credit, was launched on Sept 10.
Investors are viewing Ellucian's term loan as a pricing
bellweather for other large private equity acquisitions. The
deal launched with pricing guidance of 375-400bp over Libor and
has a 1% floor. At this guidance, pricing looks around 25-50bp
higher than earlier this year, a banker said. Commitments are
due on Sept 18.
Ellucian's market reception will be watched closely after
recent global market volatility for any insights that it may
offer as to what to expect for the upcoming financings for
Solera Holdings and Belk, which were both announced after
August's global volatility but have yet to launch in
syndication.
Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners said that it was
buying software company Solera Holdings on Sept 13 for around
US$6.5bn, backed by commitments from Goldman Sachs for a
US$3.93bn term loan facility and a US$300m revolving credit.
The US$3bn sale of fashion department store Belk Inc to
Sycamore Partners was announced on Aug 27. Morgan Stanley, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Jefferies, Nomura, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo and GSO
Capital are providing debt commitments to back the deal.
