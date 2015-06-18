VALLETTA, June 18 An Italian couple ran out onto
the tarmac of Malta's international airport to stop a Ryanair
jet from leaving for Italy without them, a Maltese court heard
on Thursday.
Matteo Clementi, 26, and Enrica Apollonio, 23, got stuck in
traffic on their way to the airport on Wednesday. By the time
they arrived, the gate was closed and they were not allowed on
board, Times of Malta reported.
They went to the next gate, forced open a security door, ran
to the apron and began signalling to the pilots to let them on
the plane. The engines were running and the stairs had been
removed.
The two were not allowed on board and were arrested by
security staff.
Their defence counsel said Wednesday was Apollonio's 23rd
birthday. She had been looking forward to celebrating it with
her family "but instead spent it in a cell".
The couple were fined 2,329 euros.
(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; editing by Andrew Roche)