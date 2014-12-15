VALLETTA Dec 15 The governor of the Central Bank of Malta - a member of the European Central Bank board - said on Monday that the possibility of a deflationary situation in the euro zone was a concern as its would lead a rise in real interest rates.

Speaking to Malta Institute of Financial Services, Josef Bonnici said the role of monetary policy had become and was likely to remain more accommodative in the euro area.

The ECB had played a major role in supporting economic growth using its interest rate policy, now at near zero levels, and policies designed to influence credit provisioning and risk reduction, he said.

The ECB had also reaffirmed that, if necessary, further measures would be taken to counter the risk of a prolonged period of low or negative inflation and to bring inflation to its medium term target of under but close to 2 percent.

"The possibility of a deflationary situation materializing in the Euro area is of concern as its dynamics would raise real interest rates," he said.

Such a situation would penalize investors and increase the burden of holding business inventories. It would also discourage consumption as buyers awaited lower prices by delaying spending. A de-anchoring of inflation expectations carried a risk of the Euro area becoming stuck in a stagnant environment for a prolonged period of time.

"Basically, a deflationary scenario would be inconsistent with what is needed to support an economic recovery in Europe," Bonnici said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)