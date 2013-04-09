FRANKFURT, April 9 Malta's economy is on course
to grow faster this year and next, boosted by consumer demand,
the country's central bank said on Tuesday, but it acknowledged
risks in the island's banking sector.
At around eight times the size of the Mediterranean
country's 6.5 billion euro ($8.5 billion) gross domestic
product, Malta's financial sector is one of the largest in the
euro zone - second only to Luxembourg's - relative to economic
size.
Malta's central bank governor, Josef Bonnici, wrote in an
annual report that the country's banks have so far weathered the
financial crisis well.
But "while financial conditions in Malta have averted the
tensions evident in many other countries, credit exposure
remains a source of risk for the core domestic banks," he said.
Bonnici has rejected comparisons with Cyprus, whose banking
sector problems forced the country to seek a bailout, saying
Malta's banks were far less active internationally and had a
strong base of local depositors.
However, he wrote: "To strengthen resilience, provisioning
levels must be increased in the short run. In the longer term, a
greater degree of diversification in the lending portfolio of
banks is warranted."
The central bank forecast Malta's GDP would grow 1.4 percent
this year and 1.8 percent in 2014. GDP grew just 0.8 percent in
2012.
"Growth in the second half of the year (2012) was better
than in the first half, suggesting an incipient recovery," the
annual report said.
"The Bank expects growth in 2013 and 2014 to be driven by
domestic demand, particularly private consumption, which should
recover in the first year of the projection horizon and
accelerate further in the second."
Inflation in the euro zone's smallest member state is seen
at 2.2 percent this year and 1.7 percent next.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)