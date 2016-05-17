DUBAI May 17 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has submitted a bid for Maltese telecoms company Go, the Bahraini firm said on Tuesday.

Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT), a unit of Dubai Holding, in July 2015 revealed it was planning to sell its 60 percent stake in Go.

Batelco said in a bourse statement it had made a bid for Go, but did not explain whether this was for EIT's stake, the entire company or shares owned by other parties.

EIT also owns 20 percent of the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecommunications firm du and 35 percent of former monopoly Tunisie Telecom, according to its website.

Dubai Holding is an investment vehicle owned by the emirate's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Its subsidiaries include hotel group Jumeirah and real estate developer Dubai Properties. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)