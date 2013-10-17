(Corrects day in paragraph 2)
ROME Oct 17 A U.S. Navy ship rescued 128 men
from a raft after it was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea by a
Maltese patrol aircraft, U.S. authorities said, the latest
incident in the growing migrant crisis.
The USS San Antonio, an amphibious transport dock ship, was
called to the scene in the central Mediterranean late on
Wednesday as high winds and seas were rocking the boat, U.S.
Navy authorities in Italy said in a statement.
The men were offered food, water and medical assistance and
are due to be transferred to Maltese vessels later in the day,
authorities in Malta said.
More than 550 people are feared drowned after two separate
disasters this month when boats carrying migrants capsized and
sank in the waters between Libya and the southern Italian island
of Lampedusa.
At least 363 bodies have been recovered from the first boat
which sank on Oct. 3, while 34 died and as many as 200 are
missing after a second incident just over a week later.
Italy has stepped up naval patrols in the area to try to
prevent further disasters and together with Malta has called for
the crisis to be discussed at the next meeting of the European
Council in Brussels on Oct. 24-25.
Lampedusa, which lies just 70 miles (113 km) from the north
African coast, has been a stepping stone for migrants trying to
reach mainland Europe for two decades. Now the Syrian civil war
and unrest in Egypt and other Arab and African countries are
fuelling the flow of refugees.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Janet Lawrence and
Tom Pfeiffer)