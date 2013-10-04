NEW YORK Oct 4 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday lifted Malta's outlook to stable from negative, citing
views that the country's debt will stabilize next year as the
economy gathers steam.
The rating agency also affirmed the country's A3 government
bond rating.
"The first key driver underpinning today's rating action is
Moody's expectation that Malta's government debt metrics will
stabilize in 2014 given the country's economic recovery and the
newly elected government's commitment to fiscal consolidation,"
Moody's said in a statement.
Moody's also noted "limited contagion risk" from the euro
zone and the resilience of the country's banking system.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB-plus with a stable
outlook. Fitch rates Malta A with a stable outlook.