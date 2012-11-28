* Tax to drop over next three years as promised in 2008 vote

VALLETTA, Nov 28 Malta will cut income tax over the next three years to 25 percent for those who earn up to 60,000 euros ($77,500), Finance Minister Tonio Fenech said on Wednesday, presenting the last budget of his centre-right Nationalist government.

Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi promised income tax cuts when he was elected in 2008, and he faces an election early in 2013. Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party with a 12 percent lead.

Fenech said income tax will be reduced to 32 percent from 35 percent next year and to 29 percent in 2014.

He told parliament the budget was "responsible" given the economy was one of the best performers in the euro zone.

Malta's economy grew by 1.2 percent this year and is projected to grow by 1.6 percent next year, he said.

The Mediterranean island's deficit was expected to end the year at 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up 0.1 percent on the projection Fenech made in last year's budget speech, but contract to 1.7 percent next year, Fenech said.

National debt will reach 71.5 percent of GDP this year, falling to 70 percent next year and 69 percent in 2014.

Gonzi has said he will call an election if the budget vote does not go through on Dec. 10, three months before the end of the government's five-year term.

A member of the ruling Nationalist Party, Franco Debono, has threatened to vote against it, potentially denying the government its one-seat parliamentary majority.

Opposition Labour leader Joseph Muscat says a Labour government, if elected, will adopt the "positive" aspects of the budget in order to ensure continuity.