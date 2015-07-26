BRIEF-Square sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.16-$0.20
* Square Inc says total net revenue was $462 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2016
DUBAI, July 26 A company owned by Dubai's ruler on Sunday said it plans to sell its 60 percent stake in Maltese telecom operator Go.
Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT), a unit of Dubai Holding, said in an emailed statement it "has not yet approached or identified any buyer for its stake", and "has only just started the process of evaluating its options."
Go is undertaking a restructuring process that includes spinning off a subsidiary, Malta Properties, and EIT will retain its stake in the new firm because it fitted with Dubai Holding's strategy of focusing on real estate investments, it said.
EIT also owns 20 percent of the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecommunications firm du and 35 percent of former monopoly Tunisie Telecom, according to its website.
Dubai Holding is an investment vehicle owned by the emirate's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Its subsidiaries include hotel group Jumeirah and real estate developer Dubai Properties. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by David Evans)
* Square Inc says total net revenue was $462 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.