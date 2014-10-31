Oct 31Malteries Franco Belges :

* Reports full year net income of 4.5 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* Full year revenue is 107.2 million euros stable compared to last year

* Proposes full year dividend of 2.9 million euros or 5.85 euros per share

* Dividend to be paid as of Dec. 15

Source text bit.ly/1rZmUD8

