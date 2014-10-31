UPDATE 3-KKR-led group ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Tatts lotto
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
Oct 31Malteries Franco Belges :
* Reports full year net income of 4.5 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* Full year revenue is 107.2 million euros stable compared to last year
* Proposes full year dividend of 2.9 million euros or 5.85 euros per share
* Dividend to be paid as of Dec. 15
Source text bit.ly/1rZmUD8
Further company coverage:
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
April 19 India's online grocery delivery service BigBasket and smaller rival Grofers India Pvt. Ltd. have begun talks on a possible merger, Indian newspaper Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.