SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Mammoth Lakes, California
could slash its police force to help bolster its post-bankruptcy
finances, an official with the resort town in the state's Sierra
Nevada Mountains said on Wednesday.
One cost-cutting option the city of 8,000 residents is
considering as it prepares to ask for its Chapter 9 bankruptcy
case to be dismissed is to lay off seven police officers,
Assistant Town Manager Marianna Marysheva-Martinez told Reuters
by telephone.
Mammoth Lakes spends about a quarter of its $16 million
annual budget on its police department, Marysheva-Martinez said.
The cuts would leave Mammoth Lakes' police department with
10 sworn officers and three civilian employees. Savings would
help the city as it will pay $2 million annually as part of
$29.5 million settlement agreement with a property developer.
The developer had been awarded a $43 million judgment
against the city over a property dispute. Saying it could not
afford the judgment, Mammoth Lakes became the second city in the
most populous U.S. state to file for Chapter protection from its
creditors this year.
Marysheva-Martinez said residents of Mammoth Lakes will be
surveyed on layoffs and other measures the city could take to
shore up its finances, adding that the city later this month
will begin the process of asking the judge hearing its
bankruptcy case to dismiss it.
Mammoth Lakes followed on the heels of Stockton, a city of
nearly 300,000 residents in California's Central Valley, in
filing for bankruptcy. San Bernardino, a city of 210,000
residents east of Los Angeles, was the third California city to
file for Chapter 9 protection this year and Atwater, a Central
Valley city of 28,000, is contemplating a bankruptcy filing.
Atwater's city council last week approved a fiscal emergency
measure that it may use to put the city on a fast-track to a
Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing. Atwater's leaders are also looking
into options for increasing revenue while clamping down on
costs, which could include layoffs, while considering whether to
pursue a bankruptcy filing.
Analysts in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal debt market are
keeping a close eye on local government finances in California
out of concern that some cites could use fiscal emergency
declarations as a way to speed Chapter 9 filings in attempts to
shed financial obligations.
A Moody's Investors Service report released on Tuesday said
California's three municipal bankruptcy filings "demonstrate
that the willingness of some cities to continue to cut costs and
associated municipal services to pay debt obligations may be
eroding."