SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Mammoth Lakes, one of
three communities in California to recently declare bankruptcy,
said on Wednesday it reached a tentative agreement to settle the
legal dispute that threatened to swamp the town's finances.
The resort town of about 8,000 residents in California's
Sierra Nevada Mountains said on its website that it settled a
$43 million court judgment awarded to a developer over a
property dispute.
The terms of the agreement will remain confidential until
fully documented and executed, according to the town's
statement.
The town has been in a legal fight since 2006 with Mammoth
Lakes Land Acquisition Llc. Developer Terrence Ballas, who holds
commercial development rights to the property in the lawsuit,
also is part of the settlement.
Mammoth Lakes credited U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Elizabeth
Perris with guiding the mediation that produced the settlement,
adding that a term sheet with its key points has been signed.
The town also said litigation between the parties in its
bankruptcy case will be put on hold, although some key deadlines
will remain. The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern
District of California (Case 12-32463).
Settlement documentation is expected to be filed for court
approval within weeks, Mammoth Lakes said, adding that it will
hold public meetings to discuss how to finance the settlement.
Mammoth Lakes filed for Chapter 9 protection on the heels of
Stockton, California, filing for bankruptcy.
Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 people in the state's
Central Valley, is the most populous U.S. city to seek
protection from its creditors.
Stockton's revenues have plunged in recent years due to the
implosion of its one red-hot housing market, requiring that the
city use bankruptcy to renege on some of its obligations,
including paying for medical coverage for its retired employees,
according to city officials.
By contrast, Mammoth Lakes sought bankruptcy protection
because it could not afford to pay the $43 million judgment
against the town.
San Bernardino, a city of 210,000 residents east of Los
Angeles, was the third California city to file for Chapter 9
protection in recent weeks.
Rating agencies and municipal debt market experts say more
local governments in California may seek Chapter 9 protection.