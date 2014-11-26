FRANKFURT Nov 26 German truck maker MAN
said on Wednesday it would not set aside any money to
cover potential costs related to an antitrust investigation into
the industry by the European Commission.
Earlier, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ)
said the Volkswagen-controlled company would not be
fined in connection with the cartel investigation.
MAN would gain antitrust immunity as it approached
authorities in 2010 with information that triggered the
investigation, FAZ said, without citing sources.
MAN declined to comment on the report, with a spokesman
saying only that its results would not be affected by any
provisions related to the investigation.
The European Commission said last week it had sent formal
charge sheets to several manufacturers it suspected of
price-fixing, marking the next phase of a complex investigation
that began with raids on a number of companies' headquarters in
January 2011.
Truck makers Volvo and Daimler have
warned shareholders they may have to pay fines, with Volvo
making a provision of 400 million euros ($498 million).
A Daimler spokeswoman said on Wednesday the amount of
provisions was checked regularly, without giving details.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their annual
revenue if the Commission concludes there is sufficient evidence
of an infringement of EU rules barring cartels and the abuse of
market dominance.
MAN had to pay 150 million euros in fines to end a probe by
prosecutors into suspected bribery to win business contracts
about five years ago. In the wake of the scandal, the chief
executive, finance chief and commercial vehicles head all
stepped down.
