* Jonathan Sorrell is new FD in unexpected move
* Kevin Hayes leaves company with immediate effect
* Flagship fund AHL has been performing poorly
* Shares down 1.2 percent
By Laurence Fletcher and Sinead Cruise
MONACO/LONDON, June 18 Embattled hedge fund firm
Man Group Plc dropped its finance chief on Monday in its
latest management reshuffle designed to regain investor
confidence and reverse poor performance at the flagship AHL
fund.
Man said Kevin Hayes was leaving immediately and would be
replaced by Jonathan Sorrell, son of WPP Plc chief
Martin Sorrell and formerly Man's head of strategy and corporate
finance.
The shake-up coincided with Man, whose shares have plunged
by almost 70 percent in a year, dropping out of Britain's FTSE
100 blue-chip stocks index.
A source close to the company said the changes reflected a
"fightback" move aimed at revitalising Man's strategy and luring
back unsettled investors.
But a recent raft of personnel changes has failed to impress
some analysts who say Man is effectively "uninvestible" until
its misfiring 'black box' fund AHL starts to perform.
"It's in the same category as red on the roulette wheel,"
said Numis analyst David McCann, who rates the shares a sell.
Last week Man said its Head of Research Methodology Darren
Upton, who led the team responsible for developing trading
models for AHL, had left to join to ISAM, a rival company set up
by former Man CEO Stanley Fink.
That move followed a revamp of the AHL leadership team, when
industry veteran Douglas Greenig was appointed to AHL's Chief
Risk Officer role, replacing Matthew Sargaison who has become
Chief Investment Officer of the fund.
Philip Middleton, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said it was hard to lay the blame for AHL's performance at
Hayes' door, but his approach to managing Man's balance sheet
"and layers of bank-like capital" needed a rethink.
Man shares continued to trade erratically on Monday, in a
market preoccupied by the results of the Greek election. Shares
were trading up 1.2 percent at 73.65 pence by 1131 GMT, ahead of
a 0.4 percent rise in the FTSE All-Share index.
Yielding around 20 percent, the stock is three times more
volatile than the blue chip index and experts
suspect Man has much to do before it starts to win back
investors and the clients who have taken more than $6 billion
out of the company's hands in the nine months to end-March.
Man's acquisition in 2010 of fund firm GLG for $1.6 billion
- widely criticised by analysts as too expensive - was supposed
to diversify the manager's sources of potential profits but AHL
still accounts for two-thirds of the group's revenue.
"Personally, I do not believe that this stock can be
invested in until there is a greater degree of macroeconomic
stability and I would happily miss out on 50 percent of the
upside for that surety," Peel Hunt Analyst Mark Williamson, who
was bullish on Man at the start of 2011, said in a note
recently.
CLIENT OUTFLOWS
Hayes himself invested 88,100 pounds in 50,000 Man shares at
176.2 pence each in September, in a move seen at the time as an
attempt to shore up confidence following a surprise surge in
client outflows in the previous quarter.
The $19.5 billion "black box" AHL fund, named after 1980s
founders Michael Adam, David Harding and Martin Lueck, lost 6.4
percent in 2011 and is down an estimated 1.4 percent so far in
2012.
It was around 14 percent away from its so-called high-water
mark in March, the level at which it can start earning
performance fees for Man.
The company's depressed share price has fed rumours of a
takeover bid over many months but analysts say the number of
potentially interested suitors would be small.
"Why do you buy someone else's problems unless you have
problems of your own? There's a lot more high quality assets out
there," said one analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.
But not everyone is bearish. This month Citi upgraded the
group's shares to 'buy', based on valuation and belief that
AHL's performance "cannot get sustainably worse from here".
Nevertheless, AHL's track record could worsen if, as some
expect, the euro zone crisis rumbles on, keeping market
volatility high and stopping trends emerging.
A source close to the company said Sorrell had the
experience and skills to manage such a challenge, echoing
comments from Chief Executive Peter Clarke who said Sorrell had
played an instrumental role in Man's recent takeover of FRM.
"In his new position, Jonathan's experience in financial
markets, especially his deep working knowledge of the hedge fund
industry, will be extremely valuable as we continue to develop
and evolve in challenging world markets," Clarke said.
Sorrell joined Man less than a year ago after a decade in
the investment management and the securities and investment
banking divisions at Goldman Sachs, where he latterly led
investments in a broad range of hedge fund firms.