BERLIN Aug 14 German truckmaker MAN SE
is close to an agreement with former chief executive
Hakan Samuelsson and other erstwhile managers on damage payments
they will make related to a 2009 bribery probe, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Talks between MAN and Directors and Officers Liability
Insurance (D&O), which will fund the payments, have also been
proceeding well, the person said on Tuesday on condition he not
be identified because the matter was confidential.
Samuelsson, his former finance chief Karlheinz Hornung and
Anton Weinmann, the former head of MAN's truck-making division,
have already agreed with the Munich-based company on the size of
damage payments, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Tuesday, without citing the source of the information.
MAN paid 150.6 million euros ($186 million) fines in
December 2009 to resolve an investigation into alleged payments
by its truck and turbine divisions to potential customers.
Samuelsson, Hornung and Weinmann all quit in November 2009
following a probe in May that year when investigators raided
company sites and private homes.
Samuelsson has agreed to pay a low single-digit million euro
amount while Hornung and Weinmann will pay six-digit amounts in
payments, the newspaper said, adding that the settlement
required the approval of D&O, which provides liability insurance
for company executives.
A spokesman for MAN, which is owned by Europe's largest
carmaker Volkswagen, declined to comment.
Weinmann is accused of complicity to bribery and his case
will get a first hearing at a Munich-based court on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8096 euro)
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Jens Hack; Writing By
Andreas Cremer; Editing by Dan Lalor)