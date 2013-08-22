* Agrees deals with prosecutors and company - paper

* Says will pay 500,000 euros to charity

* MAN confirms Samuelson will pay company 1.25 mln euros

STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson has struck deals with German prosecutors and his former employer, truckmaker MAN SE, to settle an investigation into corruption during his time with the German company.

Samuelsson, along with MAN's former head of finance Karlheinz Hornung, was being investigated over allegations of aiding and abetting bribery in connection with business dealings in Slovenia.

Both resigned from MAN late in 2009 after the bribery scandal that cost the company 150.6 million euros ($189.2 million) in fines that year.

Under the settlement with prosecutors, Samuelsson will pay 500,000 euros to charity while admitting no wrongdoing, he told business daily Dagens Industri in an interview published on Thursday.

"As CEO of Volvo I just can't spend a lot of time on a legal process such as this," he was quoted as saying, repeating that he is innocent of all the alleged crimes.

German prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

Samuelsson, who took over as CEO of Chinese-owned Volvo Cars last year, said that he had also struck a deal over potential lawsuits from MAN.

He declined to give further details, but a spokesman for MAN, which is majority owned by Volkswagen, told Reuters that a settlement of 1.25 million euros had been agreed. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Additional reporting by Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt; Editing by David Goodman)