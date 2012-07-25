* 2012 group profit margin now seen at 6 pct vs. 8.5 pct
* First-half op. profit 471 mln euros vs. 762 mln in 2011
* Truck division's profit margin lowered to 4 pct vs. 7 pct
* Group revenue decline 3 pct to 7.7 billion euros
(Adds more detail from statement)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 25 German truck maker MAN SE
lowered its targeted profit margin this year as
Europe's deepening debt crisis and the slowing world economy
erode demand for commercial vehicles.
First-half operating profit plunged 38.2 percent to 471
million euros ($571.02 million) from 762 million euros a year
earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
MAN, which also makes diesel engines and industrial
turbines, said the group's profit margin slumped to 6.1 percent
from 9.6 percent a year earlier, with the full-year margin now
seen at about 6 percent instead of 8.5 percent as previously
forecast.
The "increasingly difficult market environment weighs
business performance down," Munich-based MAN said, adding the
company "was unable to escape the industry trend."
The highly cyclical market for commercial vehicles has been
losing steam rapidly in recent months on both sides of the
Atlantic, but particularly in Europe, which is plagued by a
sovereign debt crisis and a related economic slowdown.
New commercial-vehicle registrations in the European Union
plunged 17.8 percent in May, the sharpest drop since 2009, as
the crisis spread from indebted southern states to key markets
such as Germany and the UK, according to the European Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
New sales data for June will be published by ACEA on
Thursday, the same day on which MAN parent Volkswagen
releases earnings.
Swedish rivals Volvo AB and Scania are
also battling the crisis. Second-quarter operating profit at
Volvo, the world's No. 2 truck manufacturer, slipped to 7.34
billion crowns from 7.65 billion crowns a year ago. Orders
plunged 19 percent, almost double the 10 percent drop expected
by analysts.
Scania reported operating profit of 1.93 billion crowns,
lower than expected by analysts and down from 3.31 billion a
year earlier. Truck orders fell 14 percent, less than expected
by analysts and better than a 19 percent plunge in first-quarter
bookings.
"Scania and MAN have faced challenged end markets in the
second quarter," Singapore-based Bernstein analyst Max Warburton
wrote in a research note on July 23. "Both companies are exposed
heavily to Europe and Latin America."
Shares of MAN, down 17.1 percent in the last three months,
ended down 0.7 percent at 78.17 euros.
The profit margin at MAN's main commercial vehicles division
slumped more than half to 3.6 percent after six months and may
rise to no more than about 4 percent this year, MAN said. The
division's previous target was 7 percent.
Despite the stark fall in profit, revenue at MAN group only
eased 3 percent to 7.7 billion euros as the company pushed truck
sales in Russia, the Middle East and other regions outside
Europe to offset tumbling business in its home region, spokesman
Stefan Straub said by phone.
Demand in Brazil, where MAN controls about a third of the
trucks market, slumped in the first half as introduction of new
emission rules inflicted extra costs on customers, MAN said,
noting that first-half orders in Latin America tumbled 22
percent.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Steve Orlofsky)