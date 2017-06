BERLIN, July 25 German truck maker MAN SE said on Wednesday that first-half operating profit dropped to 471 million euros ($571.02 million) from 762 million euros a year earlier as slowing world economic growth and Europe's deepening fiscal crisis sapped demand for commercial vehicles.

The Munich-based company reaffirmed its view that full-year revenue may decline "slightly". MAN will publish its full second-quarter report on July 31. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)