BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
LONDON May 8 More than two-fifths of shareholders have voted against Man Group's directors' remuneration policy at the annual general meeting of the world's biggest listed hedge fund firm.
Some 43 percent of votes were cast against the policy, with a further 35 percent of the vote rejecting the remuneration report of the London-listed firm, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Just 3.5 percent of votes were cast against these policies during last year's meeting. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.