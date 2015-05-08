* 43 pct of votes cast against pay policy

* 35 pct of votes cast against pay report

* Follows rebellions at companies from Sanofi to Barrick Gold (Adds detail from statement, quote from company)

By Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop

LONDON, May 8 Man Group, the world's largest listed hedge fund firm, on Friday became the latest company to feel the ire of investors over director pay, with bonus plans of executives drawing particular dissent.

From Sanofi to Barrick Gold Corp , companies around the globe from a variety of sectors have seen pushback from shareholders, particularly with regard to financial perks.

More than two-fifths of votes were cast against Man Group's remuneration policy, which details the pay and bonus plans for the executive directors of the company, at its annual general meeting.

The company sought to increase the maximum short-term cash incentive available to executives to 300 percent of base salary from 250 percent and boost the potential long-term deferred incentive plan to 525 percent of base salary from 350 percent.

Some 43 percent of votes were cast against the policy with a further 35 percent of votes rejecting the remuneration report of the London-listed firm, which deals with previous payouts, the company said in a statement.

Just 3.5 percent of votes were cast against these policies during last year's meeting.

While noting the "significant" number of votes cast against both resolutions, Man said it had conducted an "extensive period of engagement" with top shareholders and the majority were supportive, noting future bonuses were tied to performance.

"Without this change, the Board is very concerned that it will not be able to award the compensation appropriate to reward higher levels of performance and ensure that our remuneration remains competitive in the market place, a highly undesirable outcome for all shareholders with all its attendant risks."

The company's biggest shareholder is fellow hedge fund Odey Asset Management, with just over 6 percent, followed by TIAA-CREF with just over 4 percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed.

Chief Executive Manny Roman, who has led the company on an acquisition drive to expand into new regions and new products, earned about $5 million in 2014, the company's annual report showed, up nearly 50 percent on the previous year.

While both resolutions were passed, Man Group said investors could express their views on pay through consultation and, ultimately, at next year's AGM, adding it would "continue our efforts to engage with our shareholders and take account of their views in the coming year".

Man Group has acquired five money managers since the start of 2014, including Numeric Holdings, Silvermine, NewSmith and the fund of funds unit of Bank of America, helping it boost total funds under management to a record $82 billion. (Editing by Sinead Cruise and Elaine Hardcastle)