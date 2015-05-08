Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
LONDON May 8 Hedge fund firm Man Group's chief executive Manny Roman said a clear outcome in Britain's election was "positive" for the economy and a business-friendly environment was likely.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly strong showing on Friday.
"A clear outcome and a level of continuity is certainly a positive thing for the UK economy, and the City will no doubt welcome what is expected to be a more business-friendly environment," Roman said in a statement.
The world's biggest listed hedge fund firm reported a $9 billion jump in its funds under management this year to a record $82 billion on Friday.
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017