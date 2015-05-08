LONDON May 8 Hedge fund firm Man Group's chief executive Manny Roman said a clear outcome in Britain's election was "positive" for the economy and a business-friendly environment was likely.

Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly strong showing on Friday.

"A clear outcome and a level of continuity is certainly a positive thing for the UK economy, and the City will no doubt welcome what is expected to be a more business-friendly environment," Roman said in a statement.

The world's biggest listed hedge fund firm reported a $9 billion jump in its funds under management this year to a record $82 billion on Friday.

