LONDON Jan 15 Hedge fund Man Group said on Thursday it had won the mandate to manage the hedge fund allocation for British local government region Cornwall's pension fund.

The allocation has a target size of 8 percent of the 1.5 billion pound ($2.28 billion) fund, according to a statement from Man Group, or 120 million pounds.

The allocation will be managed by Man FRM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Man Group, the statement said.

