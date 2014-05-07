LONDON May 7 Former head of proprietary trading at Goldman Sachs Pierre-Henri Flamand has joined listed UK hedge fund Man Group as a senior portfolio manager, the company said on Wednesday.

Flamand will join the company in its GLG unit during 2014 and focus on a "global catalyst-driven strategy across the capital structure", Man said in a statement.

After a 15 year career at Goldman, where he headed the Principal Strategies Group, Flamand left in 2010 to start a Europe-focused event-driven hedge fund, Edoma Capital Partners, but closed it after two years, blaming volatile markets. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)