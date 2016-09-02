LONDON, Sept 2 Man Group, the world's
biggest listed hedge fund, said on Friday that Mark Jones will
become its new chief financial officer as part of a series of
changes to the firm's management structure.
Jones, currently co-ceo of its discretionary investment arm
Man GLG, has also been named executive director. He will assume
the role following a handover from Jonathan Sorrell.
Sorrell was named co-president of the group in June with
Luke Ellis who also became chief executive.
"The firm has changed a great deal in the past few years
and, with my own role also changing, it made sense to look at
the way we are organised and where different responsibilities
should lie," Ellis said in a statement.
Jones' appointment is still subject to regulatory approval.
The London-listed hedge fund also named Sandy Rattray as
chief investment officer for its Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG
and Man Solutions units.
Man said it has created a new role of chief administrative
officer which will be taken up by its current general counsel
and global compliance head Robyn Grew. She will have
responsibility for the firm's infrastructure, operations,
technology, compliance, legal, human resources and facilities
functions.
