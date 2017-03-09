March 9 British hedge fund Man Group Plc named Michelle McCloskey as president of Man Americas.

Michelle, who joined Man Group in 2006, will also be on Man Group's executive committee and remain closely involved with Man FRM, which provides investment and advisory services.

McCloskey will work with the Americas sales team, under Eric Burl, head of Man Americas, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)