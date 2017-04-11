NEW YORK, April 11 Man Group Plc's executive chairman for North America, John Rohal, left the world's biggest publicly traded hedge fund manager at the end of 2016, according to a person familiar with the situation.

There will be no replacement for Rohal, the source added. A spokeswoman for London-based Man, Megan Ingersoll, declined to comment.

Rohal joined Man in January 2013 from hedge fund manager Makena Capital to help the company expand business in the U.S. and sell its diverse hedge fund and investment products.

Man manages more than $80 billion overall, mostly for institutional investors, according to its website, making it the biggest listed hedge fund manager in the world.

The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis who replaced Manny Roman in September 2016 after Roman became CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco). Eric Burl is head of Man Americas and Michelle McCloskey was named president of the unit in March. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)