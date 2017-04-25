April 25 Man GLG, the investment management business of Man Group Plc, appointed William Ferreira to the newly created role of head of machine learning.

Ferreira will develop Man GLG's machine learning capabilities and arm the firm's portfolio managers with tools and techniques to support their analysis and decision-making processes.

Prior to joining Man GL, he worked at Florin Court Capital. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)