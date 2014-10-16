LONDON Oct 16 Man Group Plc said on
Thursday that its funds under management (FuM) rose by 25
percent to $72.3 billion in the September quarter.
The hedge fund firm said its recent acquisition of Numeric
and Pine Grove added $16.2 bln of assets, while net inflows and
performance gains added another $1.3 billion. Negative foreign
exchange movements cut the FuM by $2.9 billion, it said.
The group's traditional computer-driven momentum strategies
continued their strong run, it said, adding that the firm was
seeing increased interest in its long only strategies and
managed accounts.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Clare Hutchison)