* Q1 assets dip $100 mln after tough quarter
* GLG hardest hit, strong AHL sales please analysts
* Numeric, FRM performance broadly flat
By Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan
LONDON, April 15 British hedge fund manager Man
Group on Friday posted a slight drop in assets under
management in the three months to the end of March, hit by the
performance of GLG, its actively managed equity business.
Asset managers have faced a tough quarter after concerns
around global growth hit many markets in January and February,
before bouncing back in March, but analysts said Man had
weathered the storm better than most.
The world's biggest asset manager BlackRock posted a
20 percent fall in profits on Thursday after a "tough" quarter.
London-based Man said its funds under management over the
quarter were $78.6 billion, compared with $78.7 billion at the
end of December. This was in line with forecasts, with net
inflows of $500 million offset by $700 million in market losses.
Net inflows into its AHL funds over the period were $1.3
billion, Man said in a statement.
Analysts were broadly positive about the figures, with
Goldman Sachs flagging strong sales of AHL products,
particularly into the United States, as "far in excess" of its
estimates.
Man said a fall in assets of $1.5 billion at its GLG unit
was mostly the result of weaker performance in equity funds not
able to profit from falling prices earlier in the quarter, when
some equity markets posted double-digit losses.
Partially offsetting that, however, was a strong investment
performance at the group's AHL unit, which uses a range of
quantitative trading strategies and which added $800 million to
funds under management over the period.
"Investment performance across our quantitative strategies
and net inflows meant that group funds under management remained
stable over a highly volatile quarter," Chief Executive Manny
Roman said in the trading statement.
Investment performance at Man's fund-of-fund unit FRM and
Numeric - acquired recently as part of a strategy to broaden the
firm's product offering and expand into the United States - were
both broadly flat over the quarter, it added.
Roman said the results showed the group's efforts to
diversify were bearing fruit, but that market uncertainty
remained "challenging" and uncertain risk appetite among
investors could hit flows.
"Given the challenging market backdrop, we expect the stable
AUM (assets under management) and positive flow trends reported
by Man Group in 1Q16 to reassure investors," Goldman said in its
note to clients following the results.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)