BERLIN May 3 German truck maker MAN SE
will review its product portfolio and deepen
cooperation with parent Volkswagen to combat a
decline in profit, Chief Executive Officer Georg Pachta-Reyhofen
said.
Operating profit at Munich, Germany-based MAN fell 22
percent to 253 million euros ($332.75 million) in the first
quarter, while net profit plunged 77 percent to 129 million.
MAN has no evidence that VW has further increased its
majority holding beyond the almost 74 percent it owned as of
April 18, Chief Financial Officer Frank Lutz said on a
conference call.
The CEO dismissed a 6.5 percent wage claim by Germany's IG
Metall union as "excessive," adding such a pay increase would
undermine competitiveness at MAN.
