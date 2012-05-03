BERLIN May 3 German truck maker MAN SE will review its product portfolio and deepen cooperation with parent Volkswagen to combat a decline in profit, Chief Executive Officer Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said.

Operating profit at Munich, Germany-based MAN fell 22 percent to 253 million euros ($332.75 million) in the first quarter, while net profit plunged 77 percent to 129 million.

MAN has no evidence that VW has further increased its majority holding beyond the almost 74 percent it owned as of April 18, Chief Financial Officer Frank Lutz said on a conference call.

The CEO dismissed a 6.5 percent wage claim by Germany's IG Metall union as "excessive," adding such a pay increase would undermine competitiveness at MAN.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)