LONDON, June 18 Hedge fund manager Man Group said Jonathan Sorrell, the son of WPP advertising boss Martin Sorrell, would become its next finance director, replacing Kevin Hayes who is leaving the company with immediate effect.

"Kevin Hayes, who joined Man Group as finance director in 2007, is leaving the company to pursue other professional and personal interests," the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Jonathan Sorrell, currently Man's head of strategy and corporate finance, is taking over as finance director with immediate effect."

The chief executive of the beleaguered hedge fund manager last month said he had the support of shareholders despite further withdrawals of clients' money and poor returns from its flagship fund.

Peter Clarke has been under growing pressure as the company's share price has plunged since September, sparking market talk of a takeover or a change of management.

In November, Reuters reported one top 15 shareholder saying the fund manager was "ripe for a management reshuffle".

Jonathan Sorrell, who spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs most recently leading its investments in a broad range of hedge fund firms, joined Man last August as head of strategy and corporate finance. He also worked in Goldman's investment management, securities and investment banking divisions.

Clarke said Sorrell had played a key role in the proposed acquisition of London-based investment firm FRM.

"Jonathan's experience in financial markets, especially his deep working knowledge of the hedge fund industry, will be extremely valuable as we continue to develop and evolve in challenging world markets," said Clarke.