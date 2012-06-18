LONDON, June 18 Hedge fund manager Man Group
said Jonathan Sorrell, the son of WPP
advertising boss Martin Sorrell, would become its next finance
director, replacing Kevin Hayes who is leaving the company with
immediate effect.
"Kevin Hayes, who joined Man Group as finance director in
2007, is leaving the company to pursue other professional and
personal interests," the company said in a statement on Monday.
"Jonathan Sorrell, currently Man's head of strategy and
corporate finance, is taking over as finance director with
immediate effect."
The chief executive of the beleaguered hedge fund manager
last month said he had the support of shareholders despite
further withdrawals of clients' money and poor returns from its
flagship fund.
Peter Clarke has been under growing pressure as the company's
share price has plunged since September, sparking market talk of
a takeover or a change of management.
In November, Reuters reported one top 15 shareholder saying
the fund manager was "ripe for a management reshuffle".
Jonathan Sorrell, who spent more than a decade at Goldman
Sachs most recently leading its investments in a broad range of
hedge fund firms, joined Man last August as head of strategy and
corporate finance. He also worked in Goldman's investment
management, securities and investment banking divisions.
Clarke said Sorrell had played a key role in the proposed
acquisition of London-based investment firm FRM.
"Jonathan's experience in financial markets, especially his
deep working knowledge of the hedge fund industry, will be
extremely valuable as we continue to develop and evolve in
challenging world markets," said Clarke.