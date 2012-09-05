(Clarifies headline reference to truckmaker MAN)

* Trial evidence implicates Hakan Samuelsson, Karlheinz Hornung

* Both resigned in 2009 in connection with bribery scandal

* MAN SE forced to pay 150.6 mln eur in fines at the time

BERLIN, Sept 5 The former chief executive of MAN SE, Hakan Samuelsson, and the German truckmaker's ex-head of finance are under investigation for aiding and abetting bribery, authorities said on Wednesday.

State prosecutors in Munich said the head of the auditing department implicated Samuelsson and Karlheinz Hornung in testimony last month during the trial of the former head of MAN's European trucks unit, Anton Weinmann, who is being prosecuted for the same crime separately.

The witness testified that Samuelsson and Hornung were told about possible corruption in connection with business dealings in Slovenia, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Senior public prosecutor Thomas Steinkraus-Koch said in a statement that the authorities had determined that "the possible criminal activities still fell within the statute of limitations and therefore launched an investigation against both former MAN executives on the suspicion of aiding and abetting bribery in business dealings."

Prosecutors gave no further details.

Samuelsson and Hornung resigned from MAN SE late in 2009, taking responsibility for a bribery scandal that cost the company 150.6 million euros ($189.2 million) in fines that year.

MAN SE is majority controlled by Germany's Volkswagen , the third largest carmaker in the world. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Cowell)