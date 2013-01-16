FRANKFURT Jan 16 German engineering firm MAN SE
rejected accusations by a U.S. lobby group it was
violating European Union sanctions against Iran, saying it was
complying with all regulations.
The group "United Against Nuclear Iran" claims MAN was
involved in the construction of oil tankers for Iran, fitting
vessels with MAN engines and also selling vehicles to the
country, according to a statement on the group's website, dated
Jan. 9.
MAN said on Wednesday that it had decided in 2010 not to
take on new business with Iran and was fulfilling contracts it
signed before 2010, in accordance with international law.
German daily Die Welt had earlier reported on the case in
its online edition.
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)