LONDON Dec 8 Man Group, the world's
biggest listed hedge fund, said on Monday it had agreed to
manage a Merrill Lynch fund of hedge fund portfolio totalling
$1.2 billion.
Man Group's fund of hedge fund arm, FRM, would run the
portfolio, Man said in a statement.
The acquisition of the portfolio reflected consolidation of
the fund of hedge fund industry and would help Man Group to
expand in the United States, Man said.
"We look forward to continuing to deliver high quality
products and services to Merrill Lynch's clients, while
expanding the investor base globally as investors increasingly
seek exposure to alternative investments through managers like
Man Group," said Michelle McCloskey, senior managing director of
FRM.
