FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German truck and bus maker MAN has received orders from Brazil totalling 5,210 vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned company said in a statement on Monday.

The orders include 1,747 trucks for the Ministry of Agriculture and 2,603 buses for the state of Sao Paulo's Education Ministry. In addition, the Brazilian army ordered 860 vehicles in August, MAN said.

The company declined to disclose the value of the orders. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)